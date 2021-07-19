Comparing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medifocus has a beta of 4.99, meaning that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medifocus and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 187.16%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Medifocus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.13 -$1.47 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.17 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -11.38

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences -26.12% -22.56% -12.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

