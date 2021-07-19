Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.39 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $176.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEMrush.
SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $19.77 on Monday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
