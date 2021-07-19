Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $94.63

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

