Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

