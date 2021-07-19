Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

