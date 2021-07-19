Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $353.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $353.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.89.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $392.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

