JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 8,915

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,451.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.