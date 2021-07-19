Telefónica’s (TEF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEF. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

