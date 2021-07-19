Zacks Investment Research Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.04.

AFYA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Analysts expect that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

