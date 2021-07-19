Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

GOLD opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

