Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

INSG stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inseego by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

