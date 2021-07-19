Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

