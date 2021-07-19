XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Update

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.50 on Monday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

