Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

