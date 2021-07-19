Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.46 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

