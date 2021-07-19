Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

