Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $510.00 target price on the stock.

TCHBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tecan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $532.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.88. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $392.00 and a 1-year high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.