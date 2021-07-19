Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

