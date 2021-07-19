Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) vs. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Head to Head Contrast

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragoneer Growth Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.45%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Dragoneer Growth Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragoneer Growth Opportunities is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragoneer Growth Opportunities N/A N/A N/A Teradata 0.74% 29.91% 5.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and Teradata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragoneer Growth Opportunities N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A Teradata $1.84 billion 2.63 $129.00 million $0.60 73.48

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teradata beats Dragoneer Growth Opportunities on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

