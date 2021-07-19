Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.29. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

