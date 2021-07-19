Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.29. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
