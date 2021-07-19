Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $163.65 on Monday. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

