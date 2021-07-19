Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 in the last ninety days.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

