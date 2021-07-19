Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPL. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.16.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.94 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.