Cormark Cuts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$2.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

LGD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$339.14 million and a P/E ratio of 92.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.