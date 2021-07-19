ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.63.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,691 shares of company stock worth $28,586,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.