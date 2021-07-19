Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. started coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Repsol stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

