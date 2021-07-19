New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

New Gold stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 13.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

