SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLG opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

