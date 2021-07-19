HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY21 guidance at $13.30-$14.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $219.20 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,594 shares of company stock worth $70,229,694 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.