TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$17.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

