TD Securities Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$21.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$21.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.42.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

