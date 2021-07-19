Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WHITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.58 on Monday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

