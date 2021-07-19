Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rises By 54.1%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 433.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company.

ZLPSF opened at $330.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.13. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of $158.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

