Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.67. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

