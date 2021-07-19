RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCMT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. On average, analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

