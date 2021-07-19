Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company's midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. "

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OMP stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,901,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

