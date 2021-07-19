Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NGT opened at C$77.85 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65. The firm has a market cap of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.