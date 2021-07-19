Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

IMG opened at C$3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

