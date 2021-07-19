Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.29. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.80 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

