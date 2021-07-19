Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.