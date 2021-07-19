Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Increased by Cormark (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

