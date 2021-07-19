KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.