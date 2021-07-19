Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

