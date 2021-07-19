JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

EOAN stock opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.11. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

