LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

