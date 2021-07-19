Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.