Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

