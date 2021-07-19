Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:BSGAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

