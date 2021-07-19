National Bankshares Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.36 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$701.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

