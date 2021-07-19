Raymond James Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$152.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$160.00 to C$152.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.15.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$131.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.99. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

